A motorbike crash results in man facing court

A Cannonvale man sustained minor injuries in a motorbike crash at Hamilton Plains

A MAN has been charged with drink driving, after he allgedly crashed his motorbike about midnight on Saturday.

The Cannonvale man, 46, suffered minor injuries in the accident at Hamilton Plains.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 12.04am, after receiving a call that a man had fallen off his bike near the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Strathdickie Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.172 - more than three times the legal limit.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The 46-year-old man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 18.