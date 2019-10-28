Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cannonvale man sustained minor injuries in a motorbike crash at Hamilton Plains
A Cannonvale man sustained minor injuries in a motorbike crash at Hamilton Plains File
Crime

A motorbike crash results in man facing court

Georgia Simpson
by
28th Oct 2019 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with drink driving, after he allgedly crashed his motorbike about midnight on Saturday.

The Cannonvale man, 46, suffered minor injuries in the accident at Hamilton Plains.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 12.04am, after receiving a call that a man had fallen off his bike near the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Strathdickie Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.172 - more than three times the legal limit.

He was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The 46-year-old man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 18.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Names of every person facing charges today

    Crime More than 30 people are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

    How this man turned his passion into a career

    premium_icon How this man turned his passion into a career

    Environment How this man made his passion into his every day nine to five

    WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    premium_icon WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Breaking Record numbers celebrate the region's tourism industry.

    Country hospital thrown into disaster mode

    premium_icon Country hospital thrown into disaster mode

    Feature Head nurse tells of accident that helped hospital prepare for horror