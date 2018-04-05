Menu
A multi-million dollar home for Monopoly enthusiasts

1 Mayfair Lane, Buderim has come onto the market, for offers above $1.9 million only.
Matty Holdsworth
ADVANCE to Mayfair, if unowned you may purchase this property.

Enthusiasts of the classic board game Monopoly will be familiar with the make-or-break home.

It is the most expensive property, an exclusive and sought after chance to join the elite.

While life is no board game, the Sunshine Coast's very own Mayfair Lane is there for the taking.

Number 1 Mayfair Lane, Buderim has recently come onto the market, complete with breathtaking ocean and mountain views.

Amber Werchon Property believe it is the most coveted block on the street.

"It is a Paul Clout-designed home, with three suspended slabs with those stunning views all across the ocean," agent Stacy Downey said.

"The location of the block, with its own gated private driveway makes it so coveted. And the views, nothing impedes it at all.

"Mount Ninderry, Mount Coolum, Mudjimba Island, Port Cartwright, so see it all.

"It was built on the side of a hill, so while you sacrifice a backyard, the panoramic views are incredible."

 

The home's previous occupants owned it for a decade and raised a family there.

Ms Downey said it was an opportunity for an older family to overtake.

"Because it is so big it probably isn't ideal for little kids," she said.

"But it is so low maintenance and easy living.

"The home has simply become to big for the owners as their family has grown up. But there is no urgency, they want to go to the right people."

Only offers of more than $1.92 million will be considered.

Local Partners