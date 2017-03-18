A new kind of literacy

LEGO FUN: Lily West and Skyra Goody at the LEGO League Robotics Community event at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

LITERACY skills aren't complete without throwing coding and robotics into the mix.

This is the view of Executive Director Regional Access and Public Libraries Louise Denoon.

She said that was why it was important for libraries across Queensland to be equipped with the technology.

"Libraries have always been about literacy and this is a new literacy,” Ms Denoon said.

"We need to read and write, but we also need to code and to be able to deal with the 21st century.”

Primary and high school students across the region including Collinsville and Bowen congregated at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Saturday to participate in the first Lego League Robotics Community Event, hosted by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Over the past month students took part in workshops and were asked to program a robot which competes to solve a number of missions by moving, recognising and picking up obstacles.

And it was all on show for parents, teachers and members of the community to see on Saturday.

Not only were students operating a range of robotic devices but were also engaged in activities as diverse as marshmallow and toothpick sculptures and binary code necklace making.

Whitsunday libraries are expected to roll out more coding and robotic programs throughout the year.