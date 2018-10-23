A night of frightful fun for Halloween

BOO: Lucy Wallace, Madison Kajewski and Kyle Davey are ready to give you a fright at Whitsunday Lakes on Halloween.

BOO: Lucy Wallace, Madison Kajewski and Kyle Davey are ready to give you a fright at Whitsunday Lakes on Halloween. Georgia Simpson

EVERYONE is encouraged to wear their scariest Halloween costume to a Halloween movie night on Wednesday.

The inaugural Whitsunday Lakes Fright Night will see plenty of activities for youngsters from 4pm, before they settle down to watch Hocus Pocus on the big screen from about 6.30pm.

Face painting, a jumping castle and a scavenger hunt will form the activities of the night at Whitsunday Lakes Park in Cannonvale.

Prizes will also be awarded to the best dressed girl and best dressed boy on the night.

People are encouraged to take along chairs or picnic blankets so they can settle in and enjoy the movie.

Mr Whipsunday and Fair Dinkem Fish and Chips will both be selling food on the night.

The park also has barbecue facilities so people can cook themselves a barbecue, or people can take along a picnic.

Whitsunday Lakes brand ambassador Madison Kajewski said the night was all about providing an opportunity for people to meet others.

"It's trying to create community within the (Whitsunday Lakes) estate,” Ms Kajewski said.

It is the second movie night to be organised at the park, and builds on the last one in August.

Ms Kajewski encouraged everyone to go along to the night.

"It's a good opportunity to meet everyone,” she said.

"Last time, we had neighbours there who met each other for the first time.”

The night will finish about 9pm.

MOVIE FUN

WHAT: Whitsunday Lakes Fright Night

WHERE: Whitsunday Lakes Park, corner of Abell Rd and Parker Rd, Cannonvale.

WHEN: October 31, 4-9pm