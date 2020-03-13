A night of glitz and glamour for a good cause

BELLE OF THE BALL: Jasmine and Isabelle Kratz have organised a charity evening that allows kids to dress up.

CALLING all pint-sized princes and princesses, now is the time to dust off your crowns for a chance to live out a fairy tale for an evening at the Belle of the Ball charity event.

Organised by mother-daughter duo, Isabelle and Jasmine Kratz, the event is targeted at giving kids the chance to dress up for a night in the name of raising money for the Scarlett May Foundation.

The foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that supports families with critically ill children and those whose children have died.

It was formed to honour the memory of Isabelle’s cousin, Scarlett May, who tragically passed away from a rare genetic disease at 11 months old.

Mrs Kratz said the event would give kids a chance to embrace an evening of glitz and glamour.

“We figured that it would be a really nice things for kids of the region to have an event for them where they get to dress up and have fun,” she said.

“There will be performances from singers and dancers and a fashion show.

“Flower crowns and tiaras are also for sale so they can really feel like a princess.”

The tiaras are a subtle homage to Scarlett, as when she was in hospital, doctors would often draw a crown on her bandages.

Throughout the evening there will be canape platters, the price of which is included in the ticket, as well as a cash bar for parents.

A photographer will also capture the evening as the littlies dance the night away.

All ages are welcome, but parent supervision is required.

The event will take place on March 28 from 5pm to 10pm at Reef Gateway Hotel.

Children’s tickets are available for $30 and adult tickets for $50. A family ticket option for two adults and two children is also available and all tickets can be booked at isabellelily.com