A pair of courageous little girls

LITTLE TROOPERS: Baby Mia Depuit and Kitty Wilson met at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for the first time on July 31. Karen Corskie

THEY were two innocent little girls, both living in the same region, then both battling forms of childhood cancer.

But on July 31, Kitty Wilson and baby Mia Depuit met for the first time in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Kitty's mother, Karen Corskie, had been in touch with Mia's mother, Nicole Depuit, via Facebook.

Between the two of them, they coordinated a play date for the girls which resulted in a magical moment for both families.

"It was so cute. They were just playing and laughing together,” Ms Corskie said.

"Kitty kept running away and Mia was cracking up laughing.

"They played for about 30minutes and then Kitty said, 'Mum, can we take baby Mia home?'”

After meeting little Mia, Kitty took every opportunity to make her laugh and smile, including colouring a beautiful unicorn picture with the simple message: just believe in your dreams.

Mia Depuit with her unicorn poster coloured by Kitty Wilson. CONTRIBUTED

Mia's father, Ben Depuit, described the girls as "two peas in a pod” who have been bumping into each other everywhere since their first meeting.

"They were both quite happy to see each other. They got along really well,” he said. "And it's nice to have that support from home as well.”

Ms Corskie said meeting the Depuits was something she had been looking forward to, particularly after both families had faced similar struggles in recent months.

"I was just really happy to meet them and offer my help if there's ever anything I can do,” she said.

"It's also nice to have another mum to talk to that understands.”