Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man arrested after a police officer was stabbed at Central Station.
Man arrested after a police officer was stabbed at Central Station.
Crime

Police officer stabbed at Central Station

by Shireen Khalil
20th Apr 2019 11:17 AM

A police officer has been stabbed at Sydney's Central Station.

Police were called to the Sydney train station at about 6.45pm after reports of an assault.

According to witnesses the attack occurred on Platform 1.

The 25-year-old senior constable has since been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man has been arrested at Central Station after a police officer was stabbed. Picture: ABC
A man has been arrested at Central Station after a police officer was stabbed. Picture: ABC

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they had three crews attend the scene to treat the officer who had a stab wound on his back.

NSW Police said a 53-year-old man had been arrested before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital with a cut to his head.

It's alleged the man approached officers from the Police Transport Command and stabbed the officer.

Two further police officers attended the scene before a struggle ensued.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command have established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.

It is understood about 12 officers were at the scene and pepper spray was used.

Trains to and from Central Station are operating as usual.

central station editors picks police officer stabbing sydney sydney trains

Top Stories

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Whats On "We want to show people tilapia so if they see one, they can dispose of it.”

    • 20th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Private haven with sea views

    Private haven with sea views

    Property The Whitsunday Times property of the week

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Whats On Proserpine to pay tribute to those who have fought for their country

    Aussie waves for South African

    premium_icon Aussie waves for South African

    Travel Ross is enjoying his time in Australia.