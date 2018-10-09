The Queensie party house selling

The party room home to some amazing bashes, note the beach view too.

For the last 12 months Simon Bennett and his sister Ashleigh Penfold have lovingly renovated their late father's home, Mandalay.

Keen surfer and hearing businessman the late Ralph Bennett bought Mandalay in 1984, threw some amazing parties and kept adding to the 1920s home with antique features.

Now 43 Queenscliff Rd, Queenscliff with views over the beach extending to Manly is being auctioned on Saturday October 27. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house is for sale through Clarke & Humel and has a $3.75 million guide.

Simon Bennett at his late father’s home in Queenscliff.

Mr Bennett junior said his father would 'rescue' Federation era features from homes being demolished and he even secured period pieces from the original Grace Bros building in Broadway before it was demolished.

Mandalay is full of Australian red cedar, leadlight windows and restored interiors. It has a coveted north to rear aspect and is just a three-minute walk to the beach.

Though full of history the Queenscliff house is not a museum. It has undergone practical renovations including excavating under the house to create a double garage and a rumpus room.

Federation features close to the beach.

Stylish and ready for afternoon tea.

Later Mr Bennett senior added a top storey with front and back decks capturing spectacular views of Manly beach and the city skyline.

"Throughout all the renovations, dad has always stayed true to the original character of the home and his love affair for Federation style homes," his son Simon said.

Mr Bennett senior chose this home both for its classic style and for its location. He figured that a house close to two beaches would keep his children close, and it proved to be case.

"Being able to run down to the beach for a surf before work or not having to worry about trying to find a car park on the weekend has been wonderful," son Simon said.

Mandalay is a three minute walk to the beach at Queenscliff. It is in the quiet part of the road and has a north to rear aspect.

Inside there are grand lounge and dining rooms, a family room, a granite kitchen and sunny terraces. Also there are high ceilings, timber floors, loft storage and a conservatory.

The top floor has a 8m by 5.8m family room with two sets of double doors opening to balconies front and back and glorious views. This was Mr Bennett's favourite place, a real party room and the place to be in the Manly area.