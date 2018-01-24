A progressive island lunch

Clipper fleet crews lunching with locals during the Whitsunday Clipper Carnival Progressive Long Lunch.

SUNDAY was a feast for the eyes and appetites for those who attended the progressive lunch.

Hemingways at Abell Point Marina was the first cab off the rank with champagne, oysters and canapes served.

Lunch was served at Paradise Cove where Fish D'vine put on a banquet of seafood, meats and salad.

Last stop on the gourmet day cruise was Cape Gloucester where guests indulged in decadent desserts.

The breathtaking views matched the gourmet delights which showcased the region's sought-after fresh local produce.

Oceanfront dining proved to be popular with the event a sell-out, which could see more gourmet cruises hosted in the region in the near future.

It delivered on its promise of providing something out of the ordinary, where locals mingled with Clipper crews and other guests.

A spokesperson from Tourism Whitsundays said the "event attracted locals, but 80 per cent of guests were tourists.”