A Proserpine pie named one of Australia's best

TOP THAT: Proserpine Pies and Pastries co-owner Kim Hogan is delighted to have been featured in a list of Australia's top 10 pies. Georgia Simpson

PERFECTING the art of a good old-fashioned pie takes time - three hours to be exact.

It's an art that Proserpine Pies and Pastry has nailed, and husband and wife team Colin and Kim Hogan agree there's a lot more to it than just bunging a pie in the oven.

Channel 7's Creek to Coast listed the humble bakery's scrumptious cheese and bacon pie in its carefully cultivated Top 10 Pies in Australia blog this week, with a perfect 10 out of 10 score.

The bakery is no longer Whitsunday's best-kept secret, especially after the post claimed the bakery should be hailed as the eighth wonder of the world, or 'The Great Barrier Beef'.

Originally from Ballina in NSW, Mr and Mrs Hogan moved to Proserpine 10 years ago to work at the iconic bakery.

The pair bought the business six years ago and now Mr Hogan makes between 250-300 pies a night.

The secret ingredient in his recipe of success? Love.

"We love what we do, and (Colin) loves being a baker,” Mrs Hogan said.

"That's what the secret is, you've got to love what you do, then you cease to have a job.”

NOT JUST PIES: Colin Hogan is the king of pies but also makes a mean sausage roll, and the display cases in the front of the bakery are filled to the brim with sensational sweets and fresh loaves of bread. Georgia Simpson

Mrs Hogan is the shop manager and said her husband was "fanatical” about his work, and every measurement for every ingredient and every process were always the same.

The Ned Kelly pie is Mrs Hogan's favourite - a chunky steak filling cooked to perfection, topped with an egg, cheese and bacon.

The couple work opposite hours and when Mrs Hogan clocks off for the day, MrHogan is just getting up for his 6pm shift.

All the pastry is made in-house and Mr Hogan said for the pies they used two kinds - one for the pie case and a flakier type for the lid.

The bakery offers 14 pie flavours and Mrs Hogan said all the pies were lined up as far as the eye could see at the back of the bakery.

Along with the 10-out-of-10 cheese and bacon pie, the classic steak pie is also a crowd favourite, but at the end of every day, Mrs Hogan said all the pie trays were empty.

When queried about the sauce on top of the pie or under the pastry debate, Mrs Hogan said she'd "seen it all”. But she believed a truly delicious pie didn't need sauce.