A refurbishment close to home

AS THE saying goes, "team work makes the dream work” and this was certainly so when it came to the team behind the massive Mantra Club Croc refurbishment.

It was the dream of Mantra Club Croc general manager Luke Harley to see the iconic hotel become one of the biggest in the region.

But Luke said the job would not have been possible without the dedication of local Whitsunday tradesmen and companies.

"I think it's fair to say that it was selective by the owners and project manager that it was not just important, but intentional that work for this refurb was done locally and that's not just important, but good for the local economy,” Luke said.

"The good thing is there was enough confidence in the local trades and there was enough skill and experience which can be forgotten about at times.

"If you look at the calibre of work and you look at this property back on October 5 to what it is now, it's huge.”

GREAT TEAM: This team of local tradies have been working hard to refurbish Club Croc Hotel in Cannonvale. Inge Hansen

Luke said what the tradesmen achieved in a short time frame with a short lead in time was an absolute credit to those involved.

"To complete that quality of work in a short amount of time is something not only the region should be proud of, but (the tradesmen) individually as well.”

Working in close confines for three months, Luke said the relationships between the tradesmen was "special to watch”.

"Being involved with (the project) daily and seeing them all help each other with the same goal with compassion and character was really special,” he said.

TEAM OF DEDICATED WORKERS