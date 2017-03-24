30°
News

A reliable point of call for cars

24th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
DREAM TEAM: Renee, Russell and Chris Ross, of Airlie Beach Smash Repairs in Cannonvale.
DREAM TEAM: Renee, Russell and Chris Ross, of Airlie Beach Smash Repairs in Cannonvale. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CARS - they're our pride and joy, our transport from A to B and they're relied upon by many locals.

But when something happens to your car and it needs to be fixed, the question arises of where to get it fixed.

Look no further than Airlie Beach Smash Repairs.

The team covers all areas of motor vehicle repairs such as smash repairs, insurance work, restorations, custom body work, rust repairs, rustproofing, fibreglass repairs, plastic welding, lead wiping, file finishing and spray on ute linings.

Located at 3/8 William Murray Dr, Cannonvale, Airlie Beach Smash Repairs is a local, family owned business, focussing on high quality repairs and getting drivers back on the road as quickly as possible.

What started as a hobby many years ago, soon turned into a profession for the father and son team, Russell and Chris Ross, who together have more than 50 years of experience in the industry and are fully ticketed and qualified.

Their experience covers a broad range of classic cars, motor vehicles, boats, trucks, helicopters and aeroplanes. Their combined professions of panel beater, spray painter, automotive TAFE teacher and NRMA assessor have ticked all the boxes to be a leading smash repairer in the Whitsundays.

Renee is welcoming in the front office and her background is also quite extensive in the motor vehicle industry.

Since opening in 2012, the team have worked on a large range of jobs, from motor vehicle accidents, restorations, carpark damage and scratches, kangaroo and environmental damage, rust repairs or tidying vehicles up for sale.

Airlie Beach Smash Repairs also works with all insurance companies and their assessors.

They stock the latest and highest technology such as autorobot aligning and measuring systems, vacuum dustless systems, electronic paint spectro, a computerised paint mixing system and a low bake fully down-draft spray booth.

The team prides themselves on their strong relationships with clients and suppliers and embracing new technology and techniques as a way of moving forward.

The business offers free quotes, full or half restorations, mobile estimating by appointment, off-street parking, contracted tilt tray for pick-up of restoration work and preferences to local interior trimmers, motor mechanics, parts suppliers, windscreen repairs and tinting services.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach smash repairs cannonvale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Beware danger of fallen power lines

Beware danger of fallen power lines

In the event of a cyclone loose yard items could become dangerous missiles and pose a threat to power lines.

Tempt your taste buds

GREAT TASTE: KC's Bar and Grill chef Levi Carter and head chef Alan Bryce.

There's something for everyone at KC's

Proserpine on cyclone watch

Proserpine is on the BoM tropical cyclone watch list released this afternoon.

BoM cyclone watch one extends from Cape Tribulation to Proserpine.

Driving six times over with kids in car

OVER: The woman was caught driving six times over the legal limit.

The woman had kids in the car a short time beforehand

Local Partners

Beware danger of fallen power lines

In the event of a cyclone loose yard items could become dangerous missiles and pose a threat to power lines.

PUNK LEGENDS ROCK AIRLIE

WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums.

The Living End hit Magnums on March 28.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

DISNEY CEO Bob Iger has opened up about the future of Star Wars and addressed the death of Carrie Fisher during an uncharacteristically candid interview.

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Great photo... but what's with the seat?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses for strange magazine cover in toilet

Kate Winslet: 'I was called Blubber'

British actress Kate Winslet gestures on stage at the WE Day UK charity event and concert in London.

Kate Winslet has revealed she was bullied at school.

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

UNDER CONTRACT- Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... UNDER CONTRACT

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

UNDER OFFER- Incredible Life Style Property

1962 Crystalbrook Road, Crystal Brook 4800

House 4 2 5 UNDER OFFER

Sue Shaw has the pleasure in presenting this quality hidden gem to prospective buyers who particularly enjoy their own space and tranquility . Located 12 minutes...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!