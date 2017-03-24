A reliable point of call for cars

CARS - they're our pride and joy, our transport from A to B and they're relied upon by many locals.

But when something happens to your car and it needs to be fixed, the question arises of where to get it fixed.

Look no further than Airlie Beach Smash Repairs.

The team covers all areas of motor vehicle repairs such as smash repairs, insurance work, restorations, custom body work, rust repairs, rustproofing, fibreglass repairs, plastic welding, lead wiping, file finishing and spray on ute linings.

Located at 3/8 William Murray Dr, Cannonvale, Airlie Beach Smash Repairs is a local, family owned business, focussing on high quality repairs and getting drivers back on the road as quickly as possible.

What started as a hobby many years ago, soon turned into a profession for the father and son team, Russell and Chris Ross, who together have more than 50 years of experience in the industry and are fully ticketed and qualified.

Their experience covers a broad range of classic cars, motor vehicles, boats, trucks, helicopters and aeroplanes. Their combined professions of panel beater, spray painter, automotive TAFE teacher and NRMA assessor have ticked all the boxes to be a leading smash repairer in the Whitsundays.

Renee is welcoming in the front office and her background is also quite extensive in the motor vehicle industry.

Since opening in 2012, the team have worked on a large range of jobs, from motor vehicle accidents, restorations, carpark damage and scratches, kangaroo and environmental damage, rust repairs or tidying vehicles up for sale.

Airlie Beach Smash Repairs also works with all insurance companies and their assessors.

They stock the latest and highest technology such as autorobot aligning and measuring systems, vacuum dustless systems, electronic paint spectro, a computerised paint mixing system and a low bake fully down-draft spray booth.

The team prides themselves on their strong relationships with clients and suppliers and embracing new technology and techniques as a way of moving forward.

The business offers free quotes, full or half restorations, mobile estimating by appointment, off-street parking, contracted tilt tray for pick-up of restoration work and preferences to local interior trimmers, motor mechanics, parts suppliers, windscreen repairs and tinting services.