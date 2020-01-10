A sea-change for new owners of Just Tuk’n Around

Marty and Brooke Mosley left their corporate jobs in Perth to take over Just Tuk'n Around. Picture: Laura Thomas

A NINE to five routine was all in a day’s work for the new owners of Just Tuk’n Around, and it was their resolution to spend more time together that nudged them to take the leap up north.

Brooke and Marty Mosley touched down in Airlie Beach last week and it has quite literally been pedal to the metal since.

The pair from Perth both previously worked in corporate jobs but opted for a sea, and lifestyle, change.

“We enjoyed our jobs, but they were very demanding, and we didn’t have much spare time for ourselves,” Mr Mosley said.

“We were thinking of packing it all in and buying a caravan and going travelling, so we were looking at nice places to go and visit and came across Airlie Beach.

“We saw this business and thought it looked pretty cool so came to Airlie Beach and fell in love with it as soon as we drove over the hill and didn’t want to go home.

“It was really a no-brainer, we came and looked at the business and thought that’s a really great idea and thought ‘this is it, this for us.’”

The prominent sailing community sweetened the deal with the couple both avid boaters.

However, commercial bike riding is new for both of them who have been out and about over the past week, but haven’t felt it too hard on the legs yet.

Mrs Mosley said they had been warmly welcomed into the community and enjoyed their first few days of work, especially against the Airlie Beach backdrop.

“Every single tour is different, every time someone else is on the bike it’s a different story,” she said.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and we look forward to seeing everybody more.”

The couple said they would spend the next few months settling in and getting to know their staff before they look to potentially expand the tours, and Mr Mosley hoped they could build upon the longstanding legacy of the business.

“Our idea is to try and build the business as much as we can,” he said.

“We’re here to stay and we want to make it an even more successful business than it is already.”

Among the changes on the horizon is the addition of a four-legged staff member, Alfie the poodle.

A basket for Alfie is on its way from Perth, but Mrs Mosley said he would probably end up spending more time on people’s laps.

“He’s been at work with me every day, so he’s used to being around people all day and he just loves people,” she said.

“We can’t wait to get him out and just meeting people.”

Mr and Mrs Mosley took over Just Tuk’n Around from previous owners Tania and Brett Jones, who managed the business for four years.

Mrs Mosley thanked the couple for trusting them with the business as well as all the staff for their support.