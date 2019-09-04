Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benjamin Smith escaped time behind bars for property damage.
Benjamin Smith escaped time behind bars for property damage. serggn
Crime

A serial damage on society

Shannen McDonald
by
4th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escaped time behind bars after a reckless $100 bet with his mates.

Benjamin Michael Smith, of Cannonvale, was celebrating his 26th birthday at Airlie Beach's Magnums on August 3, when a "spur-of-the-moment” decision would have Smith later facing time behind bars.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Smith was drinking at Magnums when he broke through a crowd outside the bar, who were gathered to watch a parade.

He jumped on the bonnet of a car in the parade as part of bet he'd made with his mates, causing a dent in the bonnet.

"You must have been charged up, you must have had a good amount to drink,” Mr Morton said.

"This is absolutely stupid - it's disrespectful to the property and the person who owned it.

"At some stage the penny has to drop with you, you're not a kid anymore.”

Smith's case resumed this week as magistrate James Morton was concerned about the outcome of Smith's case when he pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week, without any legal representation, to committing a public nuisance and wilful damage.

Mr Morton told the court Smith had an extensive history of wilful damage, putting Smith in range of a term of imprisonment for his most recent public escapade.

"You were last in this court for three charges of wilful damage where you put on probation for 15 months,” Mr Morton said.

"But then there is your NSW criminal history, where I've counted eight similar offences.”

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Smith had returned to the Airlie Beach area, where is father resides, to control his public outbursts.

"The NSW area is just toxic to him - he's come back here to get on the straight and narrow,” she said.

Smith was sentenced to two months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 15 months, and fined $400.

He is also banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for 12 months and ordered to pay more than $850 in restitution.

airlie beach ben smith cannonvale great barrier reef festival james morton magnums peta vernon police prosecutor sergeant emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani protesters escape major penalties

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protesters escape major penalties

    Crime The pair locked themselves on to a 44-gallon drum full of concrete on the Abbot Point railway line.

    Brahmans ready for decider

    premium_icon Brahmans ready for decider

    Sport Brahmans gear up for a grand final clash against Wests this weekend

    Popular Whitsunday resort named best family restaurant

    premium_icon Popular Whitsunday resort named best family restaurant

    Business 'You don't expect to win because it's such a big competition.'

    Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    premium_icon Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    Whats On Teacher on a quest to show yoga is more than just holding a pose.