Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.
Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.
News

Trump ‘did not conspire with Russia’

by Gavin Fernando and AP
25th Mar 2019 6:21 AM

A special counsel investigation has not found evidence of US President Donald's Trump's election campaign or its associates conspiring with Russia.

"The special counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election," Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to Congress.

The report is divided into two parts. The first delves into the results of Mr Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the federal election.

The second element involved the Kremlin's efforts to conduct computer hacking operations to gather and spread information to influence the election.

The letter notes Russian government actors successfully hacked into computers and obtained emails from people affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party organisations.

"Based on these activities, the Special Counsel brought criminal charges against a number of Russian military officers for conspiring to hack into computers in the United States for purposes of influencing the election," the letter states.

"But... the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mr Barr quotes Mr Mueller as saying.

More on this at news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks russia

Top Stories

    Shannon Noll brings Unbroken tracks to Airlie

    premium_icon Shannon Noll brings Unbroken tracks to Airlie

    Entertainment Shannon Noll to bring old and new hits to Airlie Beach as part of a tour.

    • 25th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    premium_icon This Whitsunday intersection is in for a shake-up

    News Night works have begun at this busy intersection.

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:50 AM
    GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    premium_icon GOLDEN RIDE: Proserpine paracyclist claims two world titles

    Sport Nicholas performs 'phenomenal' feat in the Netherlands

    • 25th Mar 2019 5:45 AM
    Change of scenery suits new firies

    premium_icon Change of scenery suits new firies

    News Hamilton Island's newest aviation rescue firefighters.