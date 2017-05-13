A special gift for mum

Mums Claire, Liz and Catherine getting their nails painted by their children Jack Foti (front), Annie Lohman (middle) and Barbara Vergiris (back) on Friday afternoon.

MUM'S around the Whitsundays were in for a treat at Whitsunday Christian College on Friday afternoon as classes held a special pre-Mother's Day.

Classes from prep to year six put on a bunch of activities and special things for their mums including things like hand massages, nail painting, colouring in games, shoe shining reading and an afternoon tea.

More than 100 mums attended the school to have an afternoon of pampering.

Kiki Knight-Gray, Isabelle and mum Bonnie McFie with Jacob and mum Natisha Hockley on Friday afternoon for Mothers Day. Dane Lillingstone

Whitsunday Christian College head of primary Melissa Wales said they had been holding the afternoon for the past four or five years with more than half of the mums of children at the school attending the day.

"Our Mother's Day afternoon is open to all the junior classes. Most of them made little gifts that they are going to present their mums as well. Either things like cards or things like little craft items as well that they've made,” she said.

"Most of the mums come or grandmas or an aunties or some sort of significant female in the child's life can come if mum can't make it.”

Joshua giving his mum Sharon Smallwood a shoe shine at Whitsunday Christian College on Friday. Dane Lillingstone

Classrooms were packed on Friday afternoon as the kids gave their mums an early Mother's Day gift.

"We wish all mums a great Mother's Day and we hope they have fun on Sunday,” Ms Wales said.