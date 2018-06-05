A step forward for reconciliation

THE community came together at Proserpine State School on Saturday to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander as the first inhabitants during a Reconciliation Day event.

The Proserpine Indigenous Reference Group (P.I.R.G) coordinated the day which consisted of traditional dance by the Parter girls from Mackay, didgeridoo playing, paintings by local Indigenous artists and a jumping castle for the children.

Reconciliation Day marks the end of a nationwide Reconciliation Week which was held from May 27 to June 3.

Among the attendees were Deputy Mayor, John Collins, and Elders of the Ngaro People, Sue West and Agnes Boyd.

President of P.I.R.G, Fiona Maza, referred to by the traditional Elder term "Aunty” Fi, said that Reconciliation Day is about giving community members an opportunity to learn, share and grow.

"We're just hoping that awareness of everything is out there especially with reconciliation” she said. "A lot of non-indigenous don't want to touch it. They think 'we've done all this get over it.'”

"But the thing is it's not getting over it, we don't want to forget our past. We just want to bring it up the right way and be able to talk about reconciling the differences between them not knowing our culture, our history, traditions and our way of life of old.”

Gracie Corowa leaves her hand print on the reconciliation day banner. Claudia Alp

Aunty Fi said there is a lot of work needing to be done in the Proserpine community to ensure that appropriate services are in place for young indigenous people, especially those who are at leaving school age.

She said questions must be asked to find out what services are required for the young people and young adults to interact with others, establish goals and pursue what they want to do in life.

P.I.R.G held its first yarning circle on Tuesday as a step towards discovering what indigenous and non-indigenous people in the community need in order to grow together.

The yarning circle is a traditional indigenous method of communication, usually to assist with building trust and understanding, in which each person in the circle has an opportunity to speak.

However, while each person has their say, no other person in the group is allowed to speak, but must learn to listen and to give others a chance to be heard.

Aunty Fi said that although P.I.R.G kept the event small this year, she hopes it will have a big impact and grow in 2019.

"I'd like to have it bigger next year, get a lot more politicians here, get a lot more say from our local council members, get them involved as well, not just the indigenous side,” she said.

"We get a big strong support from our non-indigenous and our indigenous here, we're just hoping that awareness of everything is out there.”