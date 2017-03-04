A Sunday with great music and company

BEST VIEWS: The second VMR Music Sundays for 2017 will be held this Sunday afternoon.

IT'S that time of month again where local muso's come together to perform catchy tunes to a crowd of enthusiastic music lovers at VMR Music Sundays.

This Sunday, the VMR Club will play host to a diverse range of bands for their monthly Sunday session.

As the second event of the year, the success of the first event for 2017 in January proved everyone's love for the afternoon hasn't died down.

Event organiser, Jenni Wasson said it was the beautiful view, the live music, barbecue and bar which made the event such a success each month.

"It's a fantastic place to spend a Sunday afternoon by the water listening to music,” she said. "We now have an extended area so the space is twice as big so more people can sit on the grass and chill out.”

This month, the genre of the event is a little more mixed than usual with artistic rock and rock metal being thrown into the mix as well as the usual blues music.

Entertaining the crowd will be Santos and Friends Blues Jam, James and Taz's Metal Experience and Jetaja Trio.

Ms Wasson said having a range of genres meant there was no limitation to who could play.

"Anyone can use it as a platform to come and perform live,” she said.

"It gives them the opportunity to get in front of an audience and do their thing.”

VMR Music Sundays donates all money from the day to VMR Whitsundays.

Anyone wanting to perform can register on the day.

SUNDAY FUN

WHAT: VMR Music Sundays

WHERE: VMR Club

WHEN: March 5 from 2-6pm

COST: Free