Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homeless dwelling at former Noosa Tafe complex.
Homeless dwelling at former Noosa Tafe complex.
News

A TAFE to call home as homeless find refuge in school campus

Matt Collins
28th May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE abandoned Noosa TAFE complex has become a sanctuary for the region's homeless.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton advised she was aware at least one woman was residing at the former TAFE campus and was checked on regularly.

"She has been offered accommodation," Ms Bolton said.

Once a thriving campus with over 700 students, the Noosa TAFE closed in 2014.

Noosa Council's Director of Corporate Services Michael Shave said negotiations were continuing with the State Government about the former Tafe site purchase.

"AS CAN be appreciated, discussions have been placed on hold as both council and the state government deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we hope talks can resume in coming months," he said.

Mr Shave said the State Government was maintaining the site and its buildings.

Despite damage to airconditioning units and some graffiti, the complex has been well maintained despite not being in use.

Ms Bolton said security patrolled the campus regularly.

She recalled the campus didn't look as good in the past.

"It was deeply saddening," she said.

"We had to have the doors boarded up."

"Vandals smashed all the windows," she said.

"Now it is in a far superior shape."

Ms Bolton said it did not make sense to replace the airconditioning units now.

"If we replace them now, they could be ripped out."

Community Newsletter SignUp
homeless noosa campus noosa tafe
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Robbie Katter calls for local ‘rag’ support

        premium_icon Robbie Katter calls for local ‘rag’ support

        News As hundreds of regional and community newspapers close down, Robbie Katter said the loss of the local ‘rag’ will send shockwaves through the regions.

        • 28th May 2020 2:58 PM
        Decision made on popular Proserpine sports carnival

        premium_icon Decision made on popular Proserpine sports carnival

        Rugby League The Paul Bowman Cup brought more than 4000 people to Proserpine last year

        Vodka-drinking driver receives unfortunate birthday present

        premium_icon Vodka-drinking driver receives unfortunate birthday present

        News A man who turned 32 on the day he fronted court was fined $450 and disqualified...

        Cold snap clears the shelves of winter warmers

        premium_icon Cold snap clears the shelves of winter warmers

        News We’re all trying to keep warm, but the cold snap comes with a safety warning