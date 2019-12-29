A ten-kilometre cure to ring in 2020

Parkrun Airlie Beach will team up with parkrun Bowen to stage a double-header run on New Year’s Day.

Parkrun Airlie Beach will team up with parkrun Bowen to stage a double-header run on New Year’s Day.

There may be a few sore heads come January 1, but a group of keen runners have sworn they’ve found the ultimate hangover cure- not one, but two five-kilometre runs.

Parkrun Airlie Beach is staging a double-header event on Wednesday with participants completing a course in Airlie Beach before heading to Bowen to take part in a second leg.

Runner and volunteer for parkrun Matthew Curr is among those participating in both the Airlie Beach and Bowen run despite admitting he may be celebrating New Year until the early hours of the morning.

“I’m going out on New Year’s Eve and probably won’t get to bed until one in the morning, so I’ll be pretty exhausted, but it will be well worth it,” he said.

“It’s a good way to start the new year on a high and to have the opportunity to do two in one day is a rarity in itself.”

The New Year’s Day parkrun event is now in its fourth year in Airlie Beach with large crowds expected after the 2019 event attracted more than 75 runners.

Event director of Airlie Beach parkrun Bob Barford said the 2020 event would be a great way to celebrate the incoming decade and commit to a healthy habit for the new year.

“It’d be a good Near Year’s resolution to get involved because it’s such a social atmosphere and a welcoming atmosphere and there’s quite a bit of inspiration to keep you going,” he said.

“If they (run) on their own they may not keep it up, but if they register to parkrun then they’ll be hooked, I guarantee it.”

Parkrun Airlie Beach participants showed their commitment in a run on Christmas Day. Image: Supplied.

Parkrun Airlie Beach is part of an international movement where members of the community are encouraged to take part in a weekly five-kilometre run.

However, Mr Curr said parkrun is more than just a way to keep fit.

“Everyone is worried that they can’t run five kilometres, but parkrun is not just about running,” he said.

“It’s just about getting out there and having fun and going against your own ability.

“I’m not an ultra-runner but I get out there and give it a crack every Saturday.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people that I never would have met if I hadn’t been there and they’re very much family members to me because of that.”

Mr Barford also urged anyone hesitant to participate to go along and give it a try.

“Five kilometres is five kilometres whether you run it in 20 minutes or take an hour, it’s still five kilometres,” he said.

“Kids are welcome, and you can walk or run and bring the dogs.

“But be aware, it’s very contagious.”

The Airlie Beach New Year’s Day parkrun event begins at 7am from Coral Sea Marina on Shingley Drive.

Participants will then carpool to Bowen for the start of the second run at approximately 8.30am leaving from The Pocket.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to register here.