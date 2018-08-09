Costly error a third of Aussies make

Younger drivers are more likely to leave items in plain sight in unattended cars.

AUSTRALIAN motorists are too trusting - and thieves are cashing in.

Almost one in three people admit to leaving their car unlocked on a regular basis, new research by insurance company Allianz.

A further 69 per cent of drivers left valuables in their cars, hiding them either in the boot or underneath clothes or the seats.

Both practices leave owners open to break-ins and vehicle theft. The insurance agency says theft-from-vehicle claims are down by six per cent over the past 12 months, but the average claim is about $2400.

A large number of Australians are leaving their cars unlocked, leaving them open to theft.

The survey also revealed younger drivers were the most likely to leave valuable items in plain sight in an unattended vehicle.

Women were 50 per cent more likely than men to leave valuables in plain sight while both genders were similarly likely to leave items hidden in the boot or under the seat.

Allianz's chief market manager Nick Adams believes Aussies are an optimistic bunch and often don't think of what could go wrong.

"Unfortunately Australians aren't immune to the risks that come with owning and operating the cars we love and leaving valuables in the car can be a recipe for disaster," says Adams.

"There are always a few easy steps you can take to protect yourself and your car - especially simple things like removing valuables from your vehicle, ensuring doors are locked."

High crime rate: Victoria experiences the most incidents of car related theft.

According to the Bureau of Statistics (ABS) most recent crime statistics vehicle thefts are down in all states except Queensland and Tasmania. Victoria remains the car theft hot spot according to the ABS data with more than 14,000 incidents reported in 2017.

Victoria is also a hotbed for car related crime with the southern state recording the most incidents of theft from a motor vehicle according to the ABS. Victoria was also the only state to experience a year-on-year increase.