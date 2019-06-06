A throw on the Oceania main stage

FLYING HIGH: Javelin thrower Howard McDonald will represent Australia at the Oceania Athletic Championships later this month.

JAVELIN: Whitsundays talent Howard McDonald is now one step closer to his goal of representing Australia on the world stage.

McDonald has been selected for the Australian team to compete in the 2019 Oceania Athletic Championships in Townsville later this month.

His selection in the team comes after his success in the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Sydney earlier this year.

Up against competitors one and two years his senior, the 17-year-old said his selection for the Oceania Championships was a great fete, considering his age and recent return from injury.

McDonald threw a personal best of 67.15m in the under 20's competition which secured him third place after Queensland's Oscar Sullivan and Neil Janse and a place on the national team as well.

"I wasn't 100% sure how I would go in Sydney because it was my first throw back since having a break because of injury,” McDonald told the Whitsunday Times.

"To be selected when I was competing against 18- and 19-year-olds and after just coming back from injury shows that I have been doing all the right things with my training and preparation in the lead up to the Australian Junior Championships.”

With his sights set on representing Australia at a world event, the Oceania Championships provide McDonald with the opportunity to compete against athletes from outside of Australia and to familiarise himself with being on a national team.

"Competing at the Oceania Championships is good for me as an athlete as I get to see how I'll go against people I don't usually compete against and I'll also get to meet other athletes from Australia and hopefully make some friends within the national team,” he said.

"My goal has always been to represent Australian at a world event and so these championships are a really good step in that direction.”

McDonald will be one of more than 500 athletes from 22 Oceania regions including New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, competing at the championships.

The former Proserpine State School student has been training in Brisbane since starting his studies earlier this year at the University of Queensland.

McDonald is looking forward to competing so close to home and hopes to see plenty of family and friends in Townsville when he throws on Day 4 of the competition on June 28.

Dedicating three training session a week to throwing plus additional gym sessions, McDonald said his love for the sport will keep him focused on producing results at the championships.

"It's a very individual sport so what you achieve is a result of the work you put it, so I like that it all comes down to yourself,” he said.

"When you work hard and then see the results by competing well and achieving personal bests - that's a great feeling and what helps you keep going.

"I'm just going to focus on my training and hopefully I can do well.”