A ton of people tackle parkrun

ON THE MOVE: A number of runners pound the pavement in last Saturday's edition of Airlie Beach parkrun.

ON THE MOVE: A number of runners pound the pavement in last Saturday's edition of Airlie Beach parkrun. Contributed

PARKRUN: There was an outstanding turnout in the federal election day edition of Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday.

A field of 103 runners tackled the 5km layout, some of whom had already voted, others who voted afterwards and for a select few, are still too young to cast their ballot.

Many hailed from the Whitsunday Triathlon Club, who took the chance to pound the paths in excellent running conditions, while there was a sizeable contingent of first timers.

The first runner across the finish line was Inaki Egibar.

Egibar has been in some rare form of late and set a new personal best, stopping the clock in an impressive 18:46.

He finished nine seconds clear of James Henry, who was just outside his previous best effort.

First timer Callum Tanner added this week's international flavour.

Tanner is a member of the UK-based Hardley Runners Club and covered the course in 19:13, one second ahead of Roland Henderson.

Mark Ogilvie rounded out the top five finishers, with Dawn-Michelle Romanella the first female finisher.

Romanella finished in 21:59.

There were a series of runners who sealed personal bests last Saturday - Davin Harrison, Paul Coggan, John Hunter, Shane Smith, Kyra Hadley, Tara Ketchup, Rebecca Reuben and Darcy Kampe.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Heather Carr, Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Justin Helsham, Rolf Hillmann, Joshua King and Karen Maddock were thanked for making parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first time participants should register.

For more information, visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website or their Facebook page, or contact Airlie Beach parkrun director Bob Barford on

0407 895 011.