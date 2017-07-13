A tribute to Lucy breaks the mould

TV ICON: Elise McCann stars as Lucille Ball in the stage show Everybody Loves Lucy.

COMING to Proserpine this week is a show that celebrates the life and work of small-screen legend Lucille Ball.

The Everybody Loves Lucy show gives a fascinating behind-the- scenes insight into the television icon's world.

Brimming with Lucille Ball's irrepressible spirit, acclaimed Australian musical theatre star Elise McCann (Mamma Mia, South Pacific and Matilda The Musical) stars in this hilarious cabaret tribute to a true trail-blazer.

Elise is also one of the co-writers of the piece.

The production has gained international traction after Cate Blanchett was announced as the lead role of Lucille Ball in a Hollywood produced film on the iconic star's life.

After years paying her dues in B-movies, Lucille Ball won the public's hearts and reigned supreme as television's biggest star in I Love Lucy, one of the most popular sitcoms in American history.

Wacky, fearless, and totally endearing, I Love Lucy broke the mould for the way women were allowed to behave on screen.

But beneath the seemingly ditzy veneer was an ambitious and savvy businesswoman whose success owed little to luck.

As the producer of I Love Lucy once said, "Lucille Ball is about as different from Lucy Ricardo as anyone could possibly be”.

DETAILS

WHAT: Everybody Loves Lucy

WHEN: July 14

WHERE: Proserpine RSL

COST: Adults $30, student $28, child $18

TO BOOK: 4945 2312