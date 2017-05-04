A true 'icon of the community'

AN HONOUR: Pam Graham was principal at Cannonvale State School for 16 years.

PAM Graham helped oversee the education of thousands of Whitsunday children.

The former Cannonvale State School principal, of some 16 years, passed away on April 21.

Pamela Stacia Graham, or Pam as she came to be known, was born on November 23, 1940 in Julia Creek.

The fourth in a family of eight siblings, she moved around outback Queensland before eventually settling in Bowen in 1944.

Her passion for learning saw her attend Teacher Training College when she finished grade 12 and so began a lifelong career.

Pam became the principal of Cannonvale State School in 1989.

It was a post that would endear her to the community and lead her to call the region home.

In the workplace she was known as a professional who was innovative and compassionate, and was admired and respected among her peers.

During her time as Cannonvale principal she pushed to improve the school's facilities including working with the P and C to add a pool, tennis courts, air conditioning in every classroom and ensuring computers became a part of the school.

She became an inaugural member of the Whitsunday Zonta Club, spending time as both president and area director.

Pam was described by family as someone who put her heart and soul into everything, who left nothing unfinished and let no opportunity go to waste; someone who was intelligent, inquisitive, loving, caring and social with a great sense of humour.

Close friend Mary Roberts described Pam as "an icon in the community who was admired and respected by all who knew her”.

"Personally, she was a close friend whom I looked up to as a professional, astute and caring person, but also for her optimistic, positive and stoic attitude to life over the last seven years despite the challenges of failing health.”

Pam is survived by her siblings, Ellen, Maureen, Bob, Shirley, Tom, Di and Chris as well as her many loving nieces and nephews.

She will be sorely missed.