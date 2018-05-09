A very big hint as to what mum wants this Mother's Day

MUM'S WORD: Revealed what mothers across the region are hoping to unwrap this Mother's Day.

IF YOUR'RE stuck with what to gift mum for all of the love, hugs, kisses and lectures she's given you over the years, we've done the ring around to see what local business owners have gifted and received over the years.

Airlie Beach's Mark Wyatt (Dr Rum) doesn't do things in halves and gifted his 79 year old mother a trip to Amsterdam last mother's day.

"We took her from the UK to an Airbnb in the centre of Amsterdam where she grew up I think she thought she was 29 not 79, although that's not that uncommon,” he said.

If you think mum might not appreciate an Amsterdam trip as much as Dr Rum's creator, hash it out and let local mother of two and owner of Balloons Whitsunday Maree Campbell, tell you what she's crossing her fingers for this Sunday May 13.

"I'm lucky I've received massage vouchers from the hubby and kids, this year I'd be happy with chocolate and wine,” she said.

Unfortunately for her mum Ms Campbell's gifts whilst thoughtful were less than ideal.

"I used to cook mum omelettes for breakfast in bed, I think they had shells all through them, looking back it was pretty awful.”

"She was always thankful even when we gifted her oven mits.”

Whitsunday Times sales whizz and mum of two Jacqueline Quadrio said her favourite gift to date was hand prints, but not the sticky fingers left on the fridge.

"My favourite present was a school painting of their hand prints,” she said.

"Last year I got a present from 'my dog' a clay paw print that my daughter wrapped up and wrote a card for, I loved it.”

For La Ta Bella owner Leni Fries it's always been a case of handmade is best, "I knitted a shoal for my mum on really big needles, she loved it,” she said.

"I'm not a mum, but a nice lunch is always a good idea.”

Goodness Gracious owner Helen Pike makes sure her mum's health is in tip top shape and always gifts goodies from her shop, things that many Whitsunday mums would love to unwrap with breakfast in bed.

"I always like it when the grandkids do a drawing for me, anything with thought put into is a guaranteed winner,” she said.

When it comes to Mother's Day gift it appears no matter what you get mum as long as their is love, genuine thought and effort put into it, she'll love it or at least put up with it.