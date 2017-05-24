A warm Whitsunday welcome to Today Show

HE wakes up with Today so it's no wonder Daniel Thusberg was "pleased as punch" to make his on-screen debut when the show's Natalia Cooper delivered the weather live from Abell Point Marina this morning.

"It's always good not to be the main star but get in there and have a bit of fun - that's what Airlie Beach is all about," he said.

Mr Thusberg showed his support for the Reef Gateway Hotel which he said held a special place in his heart.

"When I first turned up here, it was the first place I went to in Airlie Beach and it's exciting to pay back the town," he said, dressed as "Super Dan" and for a while impersonating his friend Shane Cummins.

The Today Show crossed live to Natalia Cooper to deliver the weather forecast over five different time slots.

Whitsunday Reef Festival chairwoman, Margie Murphy was also among those who had a chance to promote her cause.

"It's great to have the national exposure," she said.

"We do realise it's hard for some of our sponsors this year because of the cyclone but we're really inspired with the help we've been offered so far."

The Whitsunday SESsions cyclone benefit concert, Salty Dog Kayaking, Red Cat Adventures and Sorrento Restaurant and Bar were also given a wrap.

Having visited the region last year, Ms Cooper said she was pleased to be back in such a "beautiful part of the world" and was impressed with how far the town had come since Cyclone Debbie hit in March.

"(Cyclone Debbie) caused so much devastation and it's been hard for so many people in this region but the amount of work that's been done to get the area back on track is incredible," she said.