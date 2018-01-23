A Watts Shield win in Bowen at the weekend

TOP SCORERS: The scorekeepers from the Kelsey Creek Dumpchooks stayed busy keeping on top of all the action. Pictured are Aaron Reegan, Shane Knight, Warren Watts.JPG

THE Kelsey Creek Dumpchooks have taken out the Watts Shield intertown cricket competition in convincing style.

Teams from Bowen, Home Hill and Proserpine met at the Bowen Sporting Complex on the weekend to play a series of Twenty20 matches.

Regan Knight was one of the stars from the Kelsey Creek Dumpchooks and received a trophy for hitting 14 sixes.

The Dumpchooks played three fixtures against the Bowen Stingers and the Home Hill Horny Bulls before making it into the final.

Ace batsman and bowler for the Canecutters, Liam Davies was once again in fine form with the bat and decimated the opposition's attack with the ball.

After taking a hat trick for not very many runs, he was rewarded at the end of game presentations with the best bowler's trophy.

Regular player with the Warriors, Bryce Fraser, was a rock behind the stumps at the weekend and was rewarded accordingly with a Watts Shield wicket keeping trophy.

Craig Brown with the Kelsey Creek Dumpchooks said he enjoyed the weekend Twenty20 matches in Bowen.

"It was a good fun weekend and we got to play all different people that we don't normally play against," he said.

In the final match the Dumpchooks prevailed by 99 runs.

Over the four Twenty20 games the team averaged 12 runs per over with the highest score being 290 from 20 overs.

The boys will have next week off before returning to the Kelsey Cricket Ground on February 3 for regular fixtures.