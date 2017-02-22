A Whitsundays honeymoon for TV star

LOVED UP: Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson and her new husband Howard Moggs in the Whitsundays.

AN AUSSIE actress has been living it up in the Whitsundays this week with her new husband on their honeymoon.

Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson visited the Whitsundays this week to kick off her honeymoon with her long-time partner, Howard Moggs.

The pair tied the knot in Australia earlier this year and decided the Whitsundays was the perfect place to begin married life.

CELEBRATE: Actress Esther Anderson and husband Howard Moggs spending their honeymoon in the Whitsundays. contributed

Anderson posted a loved up photo on Instagram to her 64,000 followers showing her kissing her new husband's cheek.

Another photo captured the pair on board a sunset cruise from what appears to be Hamilton Island, sipping glasses of wine in true honeymoon style.

Anderson's Instagram followers weren't short on imagery from the occasion with the pair posting multiple photos showing off their lavish lifestyle.

Anderson was not ashamed to boast her new love captioning another picture of a sunset with "Apologies for the Honeymoon spam. Just too beautiful not to share!!"