Grandad’s insane list of ‘boyfriend rules’

Amie McHugh’s future boyfriend has a long list of rules he must adhere to, set by her overprotective grandad.

William from Lanarkshire in Scotland, sent his 21-year-old granddaughter Amie McHugh a detailed list of 10 "boyfriend rules" that included how her prospective partner needed to be a Celtic fan and that "he must never look at another girl while in this relationship".

She posted it on Twitter four days ago and it has already clocked more than 6300 likes and generated over 380 comments - many backing the grandad's hilarious rules.

"I am crying I think I'm in love with him x," one person posted.

"Your grandas a wise man," said another.

"I keep rereading this I'm so in love w him."

The list was sent to Ms McHugh in clear, capital letters.

Alongside the post, she captioned it: "Howlin at ma grandas rules for ma boyfriend :)))))"

The strict list of requirements also included the fact that any future boyfriend must be "financially well off", "must have a car" and "must be very kind".

And while many backed his rules, others paid particular attention to his final one: "Whenever in my company he must offer to pay (the) bill."

"He wants the guy to pay for him as well ffs," one person wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Is he wanting his dinner paid for him ha."

"I love how he's got to pay for your granda, too. Very, very important."

While he ends it at 10 clear instruction, Amie's grandad goes on to imply there may be more to come: "Ok that's it so far ok…" he wrote, before signing off.

Others joked that she was going to be single forever.

"Have you find a bf yet with your grandad rules," one person asked.

We wait in anticipation for Amie's update.

The young woman is yet to post an update