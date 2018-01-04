A year to remember in the Whitsundays

Front page of the Whitsunday Times this time last year.

FOR the Whitsundays, 2017 was a year which highlighted the resilience of the region as Cyclone Debbie left her mark on the heart of the reef's economy, infrastructure and mental health of its citizens.

It was also a year of change in which the iconic Whitsunday Magic was finally removed and a year of sporting triumph for the A-Grade Whitsunday Brahmans and the Whitsunday Sea Eagles.

As Airlie Beach's festive season came to an end last January, the night skies lit up onlookers' eyes with the annual fireworks display.

At Australia Day celebrations on January 26 Colin Crossley was awarded for his service to the Whitsunday community and was heralded by Whit- sunday Regional Council as the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

Proserpine citizens were recognised by the greater Whitsunday community when Colin and Patricia Mengel were awarded as Senior Citizens of the Year and David Nicholas won the Senior Sports Award.

As February rolled around, a head-on crash at Mt Marlow which killed John Anderson in January was followed by yet another crash on the sweeping section of Shute Harbour Rd and calls were heard for the notorious section of road to be upgraded.

Though at the time money was promised for the fix by the Department Traffic and Main Roads and in the wake of Cyclone Debbie large sections of Shute Harbour Rd west of Mt Marlow were upgraded, the offending section at Mt Marlow is yet to be resurfaced.

"Basically a relief and a feeling that common sense had prevailed” - this is how Allan Gravelle felt when he heard Whitsunday Regional Council had decided the Airlie Beach foreshore markets would stay put.

The announcement came after controversial talks in 2016 which suggested the markets be moved.

February ended with Olympian Ian Thorpe racing on Hamilton Island, the Whitsundays being hit with a stinger invasion, and in an effort to keep our seas clean and turtles alive reusable Boomerang bags rolled out across the region.

March had Ocean Rafting take out gold in Australian Tourism Awards. Coral Esplanade residents Terry and Jana Shepley were campaigning to see Whitsunday Magic stay put in Pioneer Bay and the Airlie Beach Lions foreshore markets pledged to go bagless before Cyclone Debbie made landfall on March 28.

Whitsunday Times March 30 edition documented the trail of destruction left by Tropical Cyclone Debbie across the region - an edition which was the most widely circulated as the papers were hand delivered by staff in the wake of power outages and blocked roads.

This March 30 edition is a much valued keepsake and a tangible reminder of an event which touched the lives of each and every Whitsunday resident.

Eight days after Cyclone Debbie ripped through the Whitsundays, the Whitsunday Times continued to document the devastating fallout, including stricken yachts, and tales of near death, flooding and loss.

At this stage of the recovery effort the power of Mother Nature was well and truly realised. Water had been restored to most homes but the power was still out and the gargantuan task of cleaning up had hardly begun.

On April 13 power was restored to the region as Ergon Energy's Whitsunday zone co-ordinator Geoff McGraw and his team with a yellow army of 900 volunteers lit up the Whitsundays again.

Ergon Energy workers volunteered to enter Cyclone Debbie's strike zone and though there was criticism from some on social media that they were not working to restore power fast enough, most were grateful an army of workers was working 12-hour shifts away from their families to get the job done.

This sentiment of gratitude was reflected by the Whitsunday Times front page of April 20 whose headline read "Airlie Gives Thanks. In the wake of Debbie the heart of the reef thanks emergency crews”.

By the end of the month Whitehaven was welcoming back visitors and tourism industry stakeholders, in collaboration with Tourism Whitsundays, and Tourism and Events Queensland launched the Welcome Back national ad campaign.

By the time May came around, Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsunday chief executive officer Craig Turner stepped in to bat for recovery funding and the national media chipped in with Sunrise telecast from Hamilton Island.

The Legends of League came to town to boost spirits and also in May the cyclone souvenir book, Defying Debbie, was printed.

The cyclone recovery effort ramped up in May when Shannon Noll headlined a benefit gig called SESions.

Event promoter Gavin "Butto” Butlin said after the touchdown of Cyclone Debbie and the ensuing stress, a benefit gig that brought the whole community together was just what the Whitsundays needed.

The boardwalk re-opened in June as unrest built in business community over cyclone grants, kerbside recycling was approved and the Whitsunday Coast Airport received a $15 million boost.

The first whales were spotted in the Whitsundays as literary talent flooded into town for the Whitsunday Writers Festival.

Show Whitsunday defied Cyclone Debbie one week before Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct rolled out ID scanners.

The unsolved murder case of Rachel Antonio was re-visited as police excavated the Bowen dump with hopes of revealing new evidence in July and the Clipper Race began on the other side of the world.

In the July 13 edition of the Whitsunday Times the community acknowledged the passing of the 100th day since Debbie touched down.

Also in July, Airlie Beach's Rum Bar made the top ten bars in the country and Airlie Beach Running Festival kicked off.

August brought a month of big events with the Whitsunday Reef Festival and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week bringing Prince Frederik of Denmark into town at the helm of NANOQ (Wild Oats X).

Airlie Beach's Colonial Palms Motor Inn saved 26 Melbourne seniors who were stranded after their travel company went belly up.

A major cyclone recovery milestone was reached in August with the reopening of the Airlie Beach lagoon.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford said to see the beautiful blue water filling the Airlie Beach lagoon was "mind blowing” and marked a bridging of a huge psychological barrier after Cyclone Debbie touched down.

The sapphire-coloured jewel in the crown of Airlie Beach was filled with water after lying empty since Cyclone Debbie forced the water to be drained in March.

Months of persistent lobbying by Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner and regional mayor Andrew Willcox paid off with a landmark funding package in September.

Tourism infrastructure projects in the Whitsundays were announced to receive $7 million from a joint federal and Queensland Government rescue initiative to help the industry bounce back from the devastating effects of Debbie.

The Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Steven Ciobo, and the Queensland Minister for Tourism, Kate Jones, announced $4.5 million would be invested in the Whitsundays, Bowen and at Lake Proserpine.

An additional $2 million tourism recovery fund is now open to provide grants for projects that will drive tourism to the area, with

a further $500,000 allocated to coral propagation research and coral gardening.

Another $3 million is to be used for marketing and hosting media who will help promote the region to Australia and the world.

The area was boosted by double premiership wins as the Whitsunday Sea Eagles went from wooden spooners to premiership winners and the Proserpine-Whitsunday Brahmans won against the odds to take out the premiership twice in the last three years.

Further up the coast anti-Adani protesters made headlines with 10 arrested in Bowen.

Among the 60 people who blocked the private road to Adani's Abbot Point coal port was Whitsunday tourism operator Paul Jukes.

The month also had Wild Life Hamilton Island officially "koalaified” to re-open and the brave boys and girls in red and yellow started back patrolling Whitsunday beaches.

Locals geared up to support the pride of the north ahead of the Cowboys' grand final clash with the Melbourne Storm in Sydney.

October celebrated the achievements of top Whitsunday tourism operators at the Tourism Awards night on Hamilton Island.

The second week in, a Bowen mother gave birth in a dramatic but happily-ending roadside delivery on the Bruce Hwy while trying to make it to Proserpine Hospital.

The humble heroes in the Whitsunday Police were awarded for a life-saving fire rescue in Airlie two years prior.

It was time to recycle in November as Whitsunday Regional Council rolled out the kerbside service and bins were delivered in the Whitsundays.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music three-day event was a great success, attracting huge crowds and international acts.

Graduates went from toasting at their end-of-year formals to Schoolies celebrations in Airlie Beach, receiving an A+ for their behaviour as the Red Frogs celebrated their 20th birthday.

Australian triathlete

star Natalie Van Coevorden made it two wins in two years at the Hamilton

Island Triathlon with Luke Willian taking out the men's event.

Two reigning Olympic champions went head to head at the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim with Australia's Mack Horton, who won gold in the 400m freestyle at Rio, defending his Hamilton Island Endurance Series Ocean Swim championship title over Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri.

The State election was announced and after a tight race between Labor's Bronwyn Taha and incumbent LNP member Jason Costigan the latter came up roses. A highlight of the campaign was Mr Costigan riding down Proserpine's Main St on horseback to the heckles of anti-Adani protesters who had previously occupied his office. Mr Costigan was elected

for his third Whitsunday term.

Daydream Island announced plans to open in August of 2018 after workers arrived for renovations to the resort.

As the festive season blew into Airlie Beach in December so did the winds of change as Australia legalised same-sex marriage - a move the Whitsunday wedding industry got strongly behind.

However despite the region voting majority "yes” in the postal plebiscite, Member for Dawson George Christensen abstained from voting, citing his concern for religious protections as his reason.

Amid the Christmas revelry was Airlie Beach's Christmas Carols, the Whitsunday Times Adopt-a-Family initiative, the 12 Strays of Christmas and a Santa Splashdown front page.