Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: Watch live as St Pat's takes on Kirwan SHS

callum dick
6th Aug 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Patrick's College hosts Kirwan State High School in Mackay this morning.

Kick-off is at 11am.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

