Bulldogs Aaron Woods after a Tigers try during the Wests Tigers v Bulldogs NRL match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Woods drops Bulldogs bombshell

by Matt Encarnacion
26th Jun 2018 11:35 AM

AARON Woods has reportedly been released by Canterbury to make a mid-season switch to Cronulla on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Woods has long been linked to a move from the Bulldogs as the club attempts to fix a salary cap laden with heavily back-ended contracts.

Multiple reports on Tuesday said Woods would immediately link with the Sharks and is a chance to play in Friday's NRL match against Auckland.

The Daily Telegraph reported the former NSW prop moved south for $650,000 a season for three years after leaving his $3.2 million contract at Canternury.

<< READ THE FULL STORY HERE >>

