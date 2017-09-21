Abbot Point arrests

FAR from deterred by the 10 arrests in Bowen on Tuesday, anti-Adani protest organisers have vowed to escalate action until the $16.5 billion Carmichael coal project is stopped.

Whitsunday tourism operator Paul Jukes, who was one of more than 60 people who blocked the private road to Adani's Abbot Point coal port this week, believes the future of 69,000 tourism jobs in the area is at stake.

Although Adani has said preliminary work will begin on the controversial mine next month, Mr Jukes is confident that the intensifying protests will make the government see sense and not green-light the $1billion loan the Indian behemoth needs to continue.

A Deloitte Access Economics report released in June put the value of the Great Barrier Reef at $56 billion, more than twice that of the mine, and warned of serious consequences for Australia unless more was done to protect it.

police arrest a protester at the anti-Adani protest on the Abbot Point access road

"We don't believe that the mine will go ahead and I can tell you that this week of action here is just the start of an ongoing campaign by both locals and a call-out to the whole nation,” Mr Jukes said.

"Thousands of people around Australia are willing to come here and put their bodies on the line to stop this mine.

"This is really just the start and we won't stop until the project stops.”

Stressing that the protest action would remain peaceful and non-violent at all times, Mr Jukes said this isn't a fight with the workers, or the Bowen locals.

"But certainly there will be civil disobedience and an on-going campaign.”