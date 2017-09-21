26°
News

Abbot Point arrests

PROTEST: Police start making arrests at Tuesday's anti-Adani protest. Protesters blocked the Abbot Point coal terminal access road.
PROTEST: Police start making arrests at Tuesday's anti-Adani protest. Protesters blocked the Abbot Point coal terminal access road.
James Graham
by

FAR from deterred by the 10 arrests in Bowen on Tuesday, anti-Adani protest organisers have vowed to escalate action until the $16.5 billion Carmichael coal project is stopped.

Whitsunday tourism operator Paul Jukes, who was one of more than 60 people who blocked the private road to Adani's Abbot Point coal port this week, believes the future of 69,000 tourism jobs in the area is at stake.

Although Adani has said preliminary work will begin on the controversial mine next month, Mr Jukes is confident that the intensifying protests will make the government see sense and not green-light the $1billion loan the Indian behemoth needs to continue.

A Deloitte Access Economics report released in June put the value of the Great Barrier Reef at $56 billion, more than twice that of the mine, and warned of serious consequences for Australia unless more was done to protect it.

police arrest a protester at the anti-Adani protest on the Abbot Point access road
police arrest a protester at the anti-Adani protest on the Abbot Point access road

"We don't believe that the mine will go ahead and I can tell you that this week of action here is just the start of an ongoing campaign by both locals and a call-out to the whole nation,” Mr Jukes said.

"Thousands of people around Australia are willing to come here and put their bodies on the line to stop this mine.

"This is really just the start and we won't stop until the project stops.”

Stressing that the protest action would remain peaceful and non-violent at all times, Mr Jukes said this isn't a fight with the workers, or the Bowen locals.

"But certainly there will be civil disobedience and an on-going campaign.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  abbot point adani carmichael coal mine protestors whitsunday tourism

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hayman, Daydream Island rebuilds sped up

Hayman, Daydream Island rebuilds sped up

Hayman and Daydream Island rebuilds will be fast-tracked after suffering the destructive force of Cyclone Debbie in late March.

SHOW OF A LIFETIME

PARTY TIME: Spring Break Whitsunday on this weekend at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

SPRING Break Whitsundays is back.

New reef activist group sings familiar tune

MAKING A SPLASH: Reef Action Whitsunday has been formed.

A new environmental activist group has formed.

Toilet block to be re-wired

The internal lights at the Airlie Beach foreshore toilets on the Whitsunday Sailing Club side are set to be fixed.

The toilets will be closed when work begins.

Local Partners