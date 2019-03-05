Menu
The Abbot Point coal terminal.
The Abbot Point coal terminal. Australian Marine Conservation
Abbot Point Bulkcoal to face hearing

by Monique Preston
5th Mar 2019 10:15 AM

ABBOT Point Bulkcoal will face a hearing in Bowen Magistrates Court.

Legal representatives for Abbot Point Bulkcoal on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to a charge of failing to comply with conditions of a temporary emissions licence.

The court was told the hearing was likely to take five days, with the prosecution case alone expected to take three of those days.

Abbot Point Bulkcoal's legal representative, Queens Counsel Jeff Hunter, also flagged there may be a need for an inspection of the site as part of the hearing.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead set the hearing to start on July 22 and run for five days.

