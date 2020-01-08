Menu
Abbot Point coal port of Australia, situated 25 kilometres north of Bowen, Queensland. photos showing magnetite not coal.
Business

Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

Jordan Gilliland
8th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THE CEO of Adani’s Abbot Point Operations has tendered his resignation, the company has announced.

Dwayne Freeman has been with Adani for about five years, and spent three years in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Abbot Point Operations.

The resignation was announced in a memo sent to Abbot Point Business and Community Stakeholders on January 6, stating Mr Freeman was resigning to ‘further his executive career’.

His last day with the company will be January 11.

A spokeswoman for Abbot Point Operations said Mr Freeman had been ‘integral to the strategic development of our Port Businesses within Australia’.

Samantha Evans was the Health, Safety, Environment and Community manager at the Adani Abbot Point Coal Terminal. She will now be in the acting General Manager - Port Operations role after Dwayne Freeman stepped down as Abbot Point Operations CEO.
“In addition, Dwayne has been pivotal with the highly successful delivery of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program as a means of giving back to our community through the key principles of education, community health, infrastructure and sustainable livelihoods,” she said.

“We would like to thank Dwayne for his leadership and commitment to the organisation during his tenure. We wish him well with his future endeavours.”

The company announced that Samantha Evans would step into the acting General Manager - Port Operations role, and ‘assume accountability for the successful delivery of the Operations and Maintenance Contract and capital works for the Port.”

The spokeswoman said Ms Evans has been with the business for five years in Risk, Legal Compliance, Community and Safety Leadership roles and her ‘track record of providing strategic leadership means that she is well placed to take on this new assignment’.

