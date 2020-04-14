Abbot Point sets huge new record for coal exports

ABBOT Point Operations have smashed a new record for the amount of coal shipped through its Bowen coal terminal in a 12-month period.

The 180-strong team of employees are celebrating the milestone after beating the previous record by 3.2m tonnes.

Adani Infrastructure CEO Trista Brohier said a total of 32,036,065 tonnes of coal from Queensland mines passed through the Port of Abbot Point in the 12 months to end March, 2020.

"This is an outstanding achievement and a testament to the dedication and skill of our 180-strong local employees who are so proud of the work they do and the community they are part of," she said.

"When you live and work locally you get to see the benefits of what you do in your community, and that spurs you on in the hard times - and there were a few of those in this reporting period."

Ms Brohier said the port's "community-focused values" would help the business navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're extremely fortunate that we can provide ongoing employment, custom for local businesses and inject money back into the Queensland economy in this time of uncertainty," she said.

"The safety of our people and the safety of the environment are two of our core values and we have a range of best-practice measures in place to manage and minimise the risks of COVID-19.

"We'll make changes to our procedures and operations in line with the latest advice so we continue to operate in a safe and responsible way."