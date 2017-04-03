Abell Point gets temporary fix as recovery begins

The new gantry being installed by crane today at Abell Point Marina.

ABELL Point Marina will be pretty back to normal in one month according to owner Paul Darrouzet.

A new temporary gantry was installed on Monday afternoon at the south village of Abell Point Marina in the first steps of recovery.

A swell hits the Abell Point Marina during Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

"Right now we've got the first of our rectification work commencing with the lifting in place of a new walkway. The new one is being fabricated and should be installed in five or six weeks,” he said.

"(This will) provide access to all our guests in the place of the one that was torn to pieces during the cyclone.”

Mr Darrouzet said they hoped to be finished the majority of their repairs in a month or so.

"It's extensive (the damage). We've got a fair bit of our north marinas sunk and we've got extensive damage in the south.

The program has commenced now and we are rectifying as we speak.”

The temporary gantry has been loaned from Whitsunday Regional Council.

"A sincere thanks to Andrew Willocx and all the team for all the work they've done and for lending us this piece of surplus infrastructure for a month or so until we get ours in place,” Mr Darrouzet said.

"We're on track and on target its just been a bit of an unlucky event

"We'll be back. We just got to stay positive.”