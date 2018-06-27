Menu
IN CHARGE: Kate Purdy.
News

Abell Point Marina boss at the helm of superyacht strategy

27th Jun 2018 3:08 PM

THE general manager of Abell Point marina will chair a committee of marketing and industry experts to support the Queensland Government's superyacht strategy.

Kate Purdie has been appointed by Superyachts Queensland.

The Queensland Superyacht Strategy was launched in May by Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick.

The five-year plan aims to increase the number of superyachts coming to Queensland to create business and job opportunities throughout the state.

The Superyachts Queensland Marketing Committee will gather key stakeholders in support of the strategy.

Along with Ms Purdie, the committee includes Rebecca Gay from Gold Coast City Marina, Carrie Carter from Super Yacht Group Great Barrier Reef and industry consultant Clare Wray.

Ms Purdie said the government was positioning Queensland as a major superyacht hub by 2023.

"One of the keys to achieving this vision is statewide collaboration on a cohesive marketing strategy,” she said.

" I am pleased to be leading this initiative along with the industry experts.”

Whitsunday Times

