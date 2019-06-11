Abell Point Marina earns industry accolades

The team from Abell Point Marina celebrate their success at the Marinas19 Marina of the Year Awards.

ABELL Point Marina continues to cement its place in the Whitsundays tourism industry after receiving two awards at the Marinas19 Marina of the Year Awards.

The facility won both Commercial Marina 140 berths and over, and Best Community Engagement by a Marina at the Gala Award Ceremony on the Gold Coast at the end of last month.

Abell Point Marina owner Paul Darrouzet said the awards were a testament to the marina's commitment to the tourism industry in the Whitsundays.

"To be continually receiving such accolades as these, proves our vision is coming to fruition through the hard work of our staff to promote Airlie Beach and the Whitsunday region as a must-see global destination,” Mr Darrouzet said.

Almost 15 finalists were recognised across 10 categories at the biennial awards that seek to recognise excellence and leadership in the industry and provide industry benchmarks.

The ceremony included a panel discussion about increasing women's involvement in the boating and marina industry.

Abell Point Marina general manager Kate Purdie said the Airlie Beach marina was an industry leader in focusing on increasing diversity. .

"I am particularly proud of the fact that Abell Point Marina is leading the way in this regard, with a majority female management team which includes women managing our finance, business development, marketing, contracts and customer relations departments,” Ms Purdie said.

The marina's most recent awards success follows a string of noteworthy achievements, including being named Superyacht Business of the Year and Major Tourist Attraction for 2018.

Abell Point Marina will merge with Coral Sea Resort from July 1, and the newly named Coral Sea Marina Resort team is looking forward to establishing the facility as a premium destination resort on the Whitsunday coast.

The merge will mean developments to the marina facilities will continue to progress, including the opening of The Coral Sea Gardens, a 2.5 hectare community parkland in the heart of the marina precinct, later this year.