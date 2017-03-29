30°
Abell Point Marina 'getting back on it's feet'

Jacob Wilson | 29th Mar 2017 4:46 PM
Abell Point Marina manager Luke McCaul said operations should be back to normal in a matter of days.
Jacob Wilson

DETATCHED Pontoons and wind-swept vessels were a sight to behold at Abell Point Marina today in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie's wrath.

However, Abell Point Marina manager Luke McCaul said it wouldn't be long before the marina was 'back on its feet'.

"Everything is holding up and the team is doing everything we can for a couple of days and starting to bolster our pontoons so it is safe and we can start operating," he said.

"In the next 2-3 days we are hoping to get power and water back and everyone can start going back to operations.

"There is no denying there is plenty of work to do on the water, but we have secured most things down and apart from a couple of boats that sunk in the marina, there is no reason why we can't repair it."

While there were roughly 20-30 unsecured boats scattered around the water as potential collision points for other boats this morning, they are now safely secured.

Port Douglas boat owner Andrina Matchett was one of the lucky ones, with her handmade offshore vessel "Samantha" only sustaining mild sail cover damage.

On her way back home from Gladstone, Ms Matchett was unfortunate to find herself in Whitsunday waters as Cyclone Debbie's violent winds drew ever closer.

She had been through her fair share of cyclones, most notably Yasi while she was in Port Douglas.

"You have to tie the boat extra tight," she said.

"Tying up near mangroves is a good idea as they are more flexible than pontoons and you can cross ropes and put anchors out the front and back.

"That is what we did during Yasi."

One boat owner on the Marina went to extra lengths to ensure the safety of his boat, using over 1km of rope to ensure stability.

In light of many pontoons detaching, boat owners were advised to tie their vessels from a number of points to prevent them from drifting away.

Three vessels were found washed up on the Airlie Beach foreshore today, as well as two others at Cannonvale Beach.

Topics:  abell point marina boats cyclone debbie

