Abell Point Marina restoration complete

THE Abell Point Marina on-water restoration project has overcome what seemed to be an insurmountable task five months ago.

Approximately 120 of the 507 berths in the marina were damaged in the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Debbie - and this week the recovery is complete.

The re-building mission got off to a flying start just five days after Cyclone Debbie struck the Whitsunday coast, due to a coordinated effort between Superior Jetties, CGU Insurance and Oceanic Marine Risk.

Superior Jetties project manager Ryan Hogan said the "on time and on budget" restoration spoke volumes of the dedicated team who worked together.

"This project has been the culmination of our team down south working some very long hours to produce a fantastic product; and outstanding subcontractors who went above and beyond to get the marina operational again," he said.

"It's been a real pleasure to work in North Queensland again and with a client that's dedicated to running a truly world class marina. This has definitely been the best project team I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

The Abell Point Marina after the restoration.

The restoration included an array of tasks beginning with an initial damage assessment, temporary repairs, demolition of debris and finally the installation of the new H, J, K, F, G and A arms.

Abell Point Marina general manager Luke McCaul said the swift recovery would ensure the marina could take full advantage of the cruising season.

"To have the pontoons replaced and operational in time for our cruising season was essential for the marina, but also for the region," he said.

"The Whitsundays has bounced back from this weather event in record time and the natural environment around the islands is following suit.

"The start of the year was a challenging time for the marina team including our valued operators and tenants, but the future is looking bright and the completion of the project on time and on budget is a credit to the hard work and commitment of the team, our contractors and our relationship with our insurers."

This achievement marks the latest in a long run of successes for the "five gold anchor" winning marina, following on from the launch of a new flight collection from the marina heli-pads and the official opening of the floating Ocean Club.

Abell Point Marina also claimed the coveted Marina of the Year Award at the Marine17 conference in August.

Watch this video to check out the restoration of the marina.