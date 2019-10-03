Ablett confirms new contract details

Gary Ablett will play on in 2020.

The Geelong champion confirmed on Thursday that next season would be his 19th and final in the AFL.

And Ablett isn't the only veteran Cat that'll remain at the club, with dual premiership defender Harry Taylor also agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

"Harry and Gary were both excellent players for us this year, and more importantly we see both as being able to contribute to us winning games in 2020," Cats football manager Simon Lloyd said.

"Their on-field efforts were there for all to see, and they also took significant time to invest in our large base of emerging talent, speeding the development of this exciting group of players."

Ablett confirmed his news personally on his own platform, Exclusive Insight.

The 35-year-old said he'd "given great thought and consideration" towards his future, but said he believed he could improve in 2020.

"I believe I can still meet, and to an extent exceed my own expectations, and it is for that reason why I have agreed to terms with Geelong and penned a new deal to extend my career for a 19th season," Ablett wrote.

"I have no doubt in my mind that as a team we're capable of winning the premiership next year which is why I've decided to go around again.

"I'll be putting in a lot of hard work during the off-season to give myself the best opportunity to play my role well and perform at the level that I know that I can.

"But this is it. Next season, Year #19, will be my last in the game."

Ablett thanked the Cats for the opportunity and being patient as he made his call.

Ablett has played 345 games for Geelong and Gold Coast, while Taylor is a 261-game veteran at the Cats.