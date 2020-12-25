Ablett’s heartbreaking Christmas post

As families across the country gather to celebrate the Christmas festivities, Jordan Ablett opened up on the heartbreaking year their family endured.

Jordan and Gary Ablett have endured a torrid 2020 and as many celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, Jordan was left remembering her mother, Trudy.

Trudy was battling lung cancer and tragically passed away in August, shortly after the couple their son Levi had been diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease.

A day before Christmas, Jordan uploaded a heartbreaking poem with an ode to her mum to her Instagram account where she remembered her mum and all those who were left grieving over the holiday period.

"After the year that has been, I'm thinking of everyone this Christmas. I'm particularly thinking of those who are grieving and who are feeling far from merry," Jordan captioned the post.

"My heart breaks with yours … As hard as this Christmas will be, I know my Mum would want nothing more then for love, joy and peace to surround us three girls, her daughters and to fill our hearts this Christmas.

"I hope and pray the same for you!"

In an interview with the Herald Sun in October, Jordan opened up about the tough year both her and Gary had endured.

"I know first-hand how complex it is and how it's a completely different parenting experience, though still so rewarding," she said.

"I feel privileged to be entrusted with such a precious responsibility, and to care for Levi, who needs us and who we love so deeply and fiercely."

With Gary in the AFL hub for the bulk of the year with the Geelong Cats, Jordan conceded taking care of one-year-old Levi has been difficult, but incredibly rewarding.

"It was really, really hard. Because the diagnosis came when Mum was towards the end of her journey … we just had a lot of things happen all at once," Jordan said on Channel 9.

"So yeah, we are in this together and it is what it is. And yeah, we are just taking it day by day."

Jordan detailed the devastating impact of their year from hell in remarkably positive fashion. She opened up in a lengthy post on Instagram to pass on the lessons she's learned and say thank you to the football and wider community for their support.

"I've been wanting to post this for a long time. Honestly, life has felt so full-on for me (and us all) that I just haven't had an opportunity, or sometimes the strength, to put something together to share with you," Jordan wrote.

"As we can all agree, this year has been so difficult for all of us in many and unique ways. For me personally, watching my mum live her final months at home under Stage 3 and then 4 Covid restrictions, preventing her from those 'lasts' with those she loved was really sad.

"Receiving a diagnosis for our son - who, in our eyes, is still so perfect in every way - but knowing that each day will present its challenges and that the future is so unclear and something we simply can't prepare for (but then again, who can?).

"Then to go on and lose mum (my greatest encourager) is something that will always hurt. Words simply can't express what I feel each day as I navigate these unique and difficult circumstances. But in all of this, I find there are still so many things to be grateful for.

"Although I'm not thankful for Covid itself in any way, I'm thankful that because Covid forced us all to slow down and focus on the essentials, we were able to care for mum at home; spending every day with her and creating special lifelong memories together.

"I'm also thankful that she didn't a) get the virus or b) go into hospital to pass away alone. Instead she was surrounded by her three daughters holding her hand and telling her that we loved her so much.

"I'm so thankful that Levi finally received a diagnosis that would then propel him in the right direction to commence the appropriate treatment that we pray and hope will change his prognosis. I'm thankful that Levi has been surrounded by the incredible and fully-equipped medical professionals to care for him.

"Mothering Levi has given me such a great insight into families who are in the same position with their own children. I know first-hand how challenging it is and how it is a completely different parenting experience, though still so rewarding. How privileged we are to be entrusted with such a precious responsibility, caring for these little humans who need us and who we love so deeply and fiercely.

"I'm also incredibly thankful for each of you. Since Gary and I shared with you that Levi had been diagnosed with an extremely rare and degenerative disease we have been overwhelmed by the support that you've shown to our family. So many of you have shared stories with us both publicly and privately of your own experiences and circumstances, which have provided us with great strength and encouragement.

"Thank you for entrusting us with your personal information and for being so real with us. We wouldn't want it any other way. There are just as many of you that also reached out showing your support for the loss of mum, and again, I have felt your love from afar and have read all of your encouraging messages and personal reflections. I want you to know that I plan to get back to you all eventually. Thank you again so much!"

Originally published as Ablett's heartbreaking Christmas post