About 1300kg of steel stolen

Police are asking for information about a theft of steel in Airlie Beach. Kevin Farmer

ABOUT 1300 kilograms of reinforcing steel was allegedly stolen from a construction site in Airlie Beach overnight Thursday.

Police said the steal was at a construction site surrounded by a six foot high fence on Airlie Crescent.

It was allegedly stolen between 4pm on February 28 and 9am, March 1.

Police said the allegedly stolen property is used for concreting and was wrapped in a bundle at the front of the property with a tag attached.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed activity at this location involving people or vehicles at any time, to contact them on Policelink at 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

They can also report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote the reference number QP1900423097