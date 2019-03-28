'Absolute disgrace': Insurance issues still not over yet

Federal MP George Christensen said it was an "absolute disgrace" that people were still battling with insurance companies.

Federal MP George Christensen said it was an "absolute disgrace" that people were still battling with insurance companies. Georgia Simpson

FEDERAL MP George Christensen said it was an "absolute disgrace” that two years on from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, people were still battling with insurance companies.

Mr Christensen said there were about 80 cases of people who came to see him in the wake of TC Debbie, as they "really hadn't gotten fairness out of the insurance sector”.

He said he believed most cases, except three or four, had now been resolved.

"If people are at the two-year mark, and they haven't taken their issue to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, then they need to do that,” he said.

The Member for Dawson said anyone who was still struggling with claims should contact his office for help.

"We're working towards a code of conduct for the insurance sector, because it's just not good enough the stuff that we saw coming out of the industry,” he said.

Mr Christensen said one of the things that came out of Tropical Cyclone Debbie was the increased building activity in the region, which he said was a boost to the local economy.

He said a lot of jobs were created in the area, as people's homes and business were rebuilt, as well as major projects like the island resorts, the rebuild of the administration centre for the Whitsunday Regional Council and the impending Proserpine Entertainment Centre. "But that's a pretty perverse way to help the economy, that's for sure,” he said.

Mr Christensen said in the weeks and months after TC Debbie, looking out to the hills and seeing the place bare exacerbated the feeling of devastation.

"I think when I look now at the hills covered with greenery, it almost makes the feel of the whole place so much better,” he said.

With nature slowly being restored back to it's former beauty, he said the majority of the community spirit was almost restored too.