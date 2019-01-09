Menu
Login
A 2-year-old was revived after being pulled from a holiday park pool.
A 2-year-old was revived after being pulled from a holiday park pool. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
News

Toddler was blue when pulled from holiday park pool

8th Jan 2019 3:51 PM | Updated: 9th Jan 2019 4:36 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has been revived after being found in a holiday park pool at Byron Bay.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the child was blue when pulled from the pool at Discovery Parks Byron Bay and ambulance services were called just after 3pm on Tuesday.

He said it is believed the boy was underwater for 5 seconds.

CPR was administered and the child regained consciousness, began breathing on his own and was alert.

The child has been taken to Byron Central Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness, Andrew Preston said: "We're visiting on holidays. Just witnessed a man pull an unconscious child from the swimming pool at Discovery Park Byron Bay and revive him".

"Absolute hero. Hoping they can track him down and he can be thanked. He left the swimming pool area."　

ambulance byron bay northern rivers emergency pool rescue
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The story of a Swede living in Oz

    The story of a Swede living in Oz

    News The 21-year-old jumped at the chance to move to Australia at the start of 2017 after she was offered a place at Sunshine Coast University.

    Rain falls in the Whitsundays

    Rain falls in the Whitsundays

    News We've been waiting for it and wet weather arrived on Tuesday night.

    Start your Sunday off the right way

    Start your Sunday off the right way

    News Pilates on Lure Balcony is the perfect way to start your Sunday.

    Back to school packs on offer for Whitsunday students

    Back to school packs on offer for Whitsunday students

    News Back to school packs on offer for Whitsunday students

    Local Partners