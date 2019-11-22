‘Absolute panic’: Warner busted for play delay

David Warner was responsible for the delayed start to the Test match. Photo: Darren England

As anticipation was rising towards the first ball of the Test summer, fans were made to wait for four minutes.

They can blame David Warner for that.

The Australian batsman lost his baggy green cap right before the anthem ceremony and wouldn't go to sing the national anthem without it.

So, he confided in a teammate to lend him a helping hand.

"David Warner lost his baggy green … it's held up the entire days' play," The Australian chief cricket writer Peter Lalor told SEN.

"If you had a look this morning, David Warner was running around in an absolute panic … he could not find his baggy green.

"He finally convinced Cameron Bancroft to lend him his baggy green for the ceremony because God forbid you do the ceremony without your sacred baggy green on your head.

"Cameron Bancroft didn't look too happy about giving it to David Warner, I might add.

"Just after the ceremony, Bancroft reappeared with another baggy green and it's that distinctive baggy green that's Warner's that has that white patch on top of the quilt.

"Guess where it was? Under Nathan Lyon's kit bag. It had fallen on the floor and Nathan Lyon had put his bag on top of it and that's held up play all day."

Luckily for Warner, he didn't have to come out to bat late in the evening, as the Aussies failed to take a wicket before 5.20pm local time - which would've allowed enough time for a changeover.

Pakistan was eventually dismissed for 240, with Mitchell Starc taking the final wicket of the day just after 5.25pm local time.

