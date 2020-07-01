Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

‘Absolutely concerning’: Boys, 12, charged with armed robbery

by Grace Mason
1st Jul 2020 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young boys have been charged after they allegedly armed themselves with a knife and scissors and held up another young boy for his bike beside a Cairns drain way.

It is alleged the 13-year0old and his friend were riding home from school in Mt Sheridan last Thursday just before 3pm when it is alleged two 12-year-old White Rock boys approached them and demanded his bike.

One allegedly produced a knife and the other a pair of scissors.

Police also alleged the offenders forcibly removed the bike from the 13-year-old before also removing his watch.

The pair were charged on Friday with robbery whilst armed.

One of the boys was also charged with a number of other unrelated offences including one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and trespass.

Both are scheduled to appear at Cairns Children's Court on September 9.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said it was a disturbing incident.

"It's absolutely concerning that this level of violence is in scope for these juveniles," he said.

Originally published as 'Absolutely concerning': Boys, 12, charged with armed robbery

More Stories

armed robbery crime queensland crime robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Proposed eco-retreat eight minutes from Airlie

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Proposed eco-retreat eight minutes from Airlie

        News A new development could see visitors glamping and gardening just a stone’s throw from town.

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        premium_icon WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        Travel Thousands of flights were sold ahead of the holidays as operators and owners...

        It’s Townsville V Mackay in league shake-up

        premium_icon It’s Townsville V Mackay in league shake-up

        News Two Townsville clubs will play across four Rugby League Mackay and District senior...

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        premium_icon Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        Business The full rollout of 34 trucks will be completed by late 2021.