‘Absolutely terrifying’: Woman held captive by ex-partner

Kelvin John Schmidt in a police photograph after he shot two officers in their arms following an armed robbery in 1995. He has most recently been sentenced for holding a woman captive in Cairns.

A MORPHINE-addicted career criminal who held a woman captive in a Cairns home while armed with a hunting knife during a three-hour police siege has been released from jail.

Kelvin John Schmidt, 52, was armed with a large hunting knife when he barricaded the 54-year-old in the bedroom of a White Rock house in April 2018, threatening to himself, her and her pets.

He shot up drugs in front of police attempting to negotiate with him, refusing to let her go to the toilet, holding her in a headlock and holding the knife to her throat.

"(It would have been) absolutely terrifying for her to be subjected to that," Judge Tracey Fantin said in the Cairns District Court today.

The court heard the pair had split up from a brief relationship prior to the incident, and he had come to the house twice during that day, at one stage threatening to blow it up with a gas bottle.

A neighbour fortunately saw him dragging her inside and called police before a stand-off lasting three hours began.

Police were forced to set up a 100m exclusion zone around the Kimba Cl property before Schmidt eventually surrendered himself.

The court was told he had a lengthy and violent history dating back more than 30 years including a "shootout" with police as a 27-year-old and an incident in 2011 where he held up a pharmacy while pretending to be armed with a gun.

He has spent much of his adult life in custody.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to seven charges including deprivation of liberty, obstruct police and two counts of common assault.

Defence barrister Josh Trevino said his client had worked hard on rehabilitation in custody and wanted to move back to his hometown of Innisfail on his release.

He said he had been given a trusted position in the painting workshop while in jail and had been staying in the low security farm section of Lotus Glen.

Judge Fantin sentenced him to the 764 days in custody he had already served.

Originally published as 'Absolutely terrifying': Woman held captive for hours by ex-partner